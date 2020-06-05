Artist to begin painting 'Below the Surface' mural

Beginning this weekend, Tahlequah resident and artist Lance Hunter will start painting a mural downtown highlighting the importance of women and education in society, and the beautification of Tahlequah.
Funded through the Tahlequah Community Fund, "Below the Surface" will be a colorful, high quality, large-scale mural painted on the south wall of Cashmere Lane, 401 N. Muskogee Ave.
Hunter is currently an art professor at Northeastern State University and is represented by Lovett's Gallery in Tulsa. His artwork has been featured in "International Artist," "Southwest Art," "American Art Collector" and "Watercolor Artist."
Hunter has completed more than 20 murals in five states and has received the President's Award from the Texas Downtowner's Association.
In the last five years, he has received 21 awards in national and international watercolor exhibitions in galleries or museums.
Locally, Hunter designed and directed the painting of the "Reach for Peace Mural" located on the NSU Art Gallery downtown.
With the assistance of students, he also painted the "NSU Centennial Mural" located behind the NSU Playhouse.
The "Below the Surface" mural is expected to take four to six weeks to complete.
