NORTHWEST ARKANSAS -- Arts One Presents is curating and installing works by local artists in the new facility of the Children's Safety Center of Washington County summer 2023.
Submissions will be accepted through April 30, and artists will be chosen by members of Arts One Presents and the Children's Safety Center. Enter your submission now via Google Form by Arts One Presents: Call for Art Google Form
Founded in 1997, the Children's Safety Center is a non-profit organization based to meet the unique needs of a community. Children's Safety Center of Washington County brings together teams of professionals that include the vital resources of law enforcement, child protective services, victim service providers, prosecutors, medical personnel, mental health professionals, and community volunteers. This team works together to ensure that the best interests of child victims are being served.
This call for art is seeking artwork that emotes feelings of childhood whimsy and spirit and shares stories of support for the children and those who serve and protect them. Arts One Presents seeks various sizes of works on paper, panel, or canvas and encourages artists of all mediums and crafts to apply. Artists can submit works for acquisition or submit previous works to be considered for a commission of new work. The organization will consider the submissions, then present them to the Children's Safety Center stakeholders for final approval. Artists will be compensated based on a sliding scale that considers market value of the work, size, scope of work, and budget for the project.
The works by local artists will create the core collection for the center, providing an atmosphere of hope, encouragement, and love. Aspirations for the facility include providing greater access to children in the community by facilitating more effective prevention, detection, investigation, and treatment of child abuse.
Leading the charge with engaging community art activations throughout Northwest Arkansas, Arts One Presents is making an impact through multiple artistic mediums. Check out other projects curated by the nonprofit by visiting their website: https://www.artsonepresents.org/
