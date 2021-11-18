Winter Concert artist opportunities
The annual winter concert, sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah, returns Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. This year artists and artisans are invited to set up and sell as part of the event.
This musical experience celebrates the holiday season with beautiful and inspirational music to begin the busy month with peace and harmony. There is no cost for admission as the Arts Council considers this a gift to the community.
From spiritual to joyful, musical performances will include soloists from the Northeastern State University Joint Voice Studio, Mandophonics, Neicey and Joel Finch and Debbie Duvall of Oklahoma Wildlife, Wes Combs and Janine Loubier, Dennis Tibbits, Steve Cypert and John Fite.
To provide an opportunity to shop for unique Christmas gifts, and for artists and artisans to bring their crafts and arts to be available for purchase, ACT is hosting this arts aspect of the event. Those who would like to set up can email reneefite777@gmail.com to reserve a place or text 918 457-7345. A few tables will be provided on a first come first serve basis but vendors are welcome to bring their own set up. A donation will be appreciated by vendors.
