OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly 170 organizations serving 48 Oklahoma communities will receive a share of $3 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding made available to the arts and cultural sector.
Administered as Oklahoma Arts and Cultural Industry Relief Grants by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the funding will bolster organizations whose arts programs are vital to economic development, quality of life, and education in Oklahoma. Among these organizations are Friends of the Murrell Home, Northeastern State University, and Indian Women's Pocahontas Club.
The one-time grants were available to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations, museums, historical societies, colleges and universities, public libraries, tribal nations, and departments of city and county governments that present arts programming. The funding must be used toward expenses resulting from the pandemic, including payroll for staff members serving as COVID-19 coordinators, distance learning, interruption of business, personal protective equipment, disinfectant and sanitization, public safety measures, and other costs to safely open facilities. Amounts were approved by the governor-appointed Oklahoma Arts Council board during a meeting Dec. 15. Funding was prioritized for groups with arts-based missions serving geographically isolated areas, under-resourced communities, culturally diverse populations, and underrepresented groups.
Oklahoma's creative sector, which relies on in-person fundraising and event-generated earned income, has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released in July by Richard Florida, noted scholar and author of "The Rise of the Creative Class," estimated pandemic-related losses of 19,000 jobs and $606 million in sales in Oklahoma's creative sector, with the performing and fine arts being disproportionately affected.
The OAC is the agency for support and development of the arts. OAC provides 350 grants to nearly 200 organizations in communities statewide each year, organizes professional development opportunities for the state's arts and cultural industry, and manages the art collections at Oklahoma State Capitol. Additional information is available at arts.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.