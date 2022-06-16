Editor's note: Listings in this calendar are provided by venues or organizers. Anyone who wants to add something should email details to news@tahlequahdailypress.com the Thursday morning before the week of the event.
Saturday, June 18
Shawn Solo Karaoke will be at Dewain's of Tahlequah.
A Youth Fishing Derby will be held at Sequoyah State Park.
Chris Blevins will perform at Diamondhead Resort's River Stage.
Brock & Katie will perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
A Father's Day Taco Brunch featuring Poppa Foster will be at Riverband Floats from 1-4 p.m.
Monday, June 20
Tuesday, June 21
Zach Pack performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Thursday, June 23
Tie Dye crafting, as part of the Teen Summer Reading Program, will be at 10 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Friday, June 24
Come and go crafts will be part of the Children's Reading Program at 9:30 a.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Joe Mack plays with Dan Martin & Friends at Diamondhead Resort at 8 p.m.
DJ Ray Ray will perform at 9 p.m. at Dewain's of Tahlequah.
A water pong tournament will be at 9 p.m. at Dewain's of Tahlequah.
Osage County will perform at Falcon Floats.
Saturday, June 25
Go Ye Village will host a Summer Sale beginning at 9 a.m.
Shawn Solo Karaoke will be at Dewain's of Tahlequah.
Aaron Woods will perform at Diamondhead Resort's River Stage.
