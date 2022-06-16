On a clear night in June, with stars twinkling above, Cherokee master storyteller Gayle Ross will enchant her audience.
This opportunity, known as Arts Under the Stars, is Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at Pat Synar’s Foundry.
The evening event also includes a guided tour by Synar of his sculpture and workshop, foundry and museum collection of art, fossils and more. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be provided, along with live music and other fun activities, such as a drawing for art, which at the event last October included a hand-made quilt, original and print framed and non-framed art, sculpture, a woven basket and books signed by the artist.
Arts Under the Stars was such a success last fall that it returns by popular demand. As part of its mission to bring local arts access and personal experiences in a variety of arts to the community, Arts Under the Stars is sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah.
A reservation is essential for planning, as seating is limited. The cost is $100 per couple and includes a piece of art of choice to take home, valued at $40 or more. Contact Callie Chunestudy at 918-931-7273 or Renee Fite at 918-457-7345 or any board member for a reservation.
