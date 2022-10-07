The second annual Arts Under the Stars is set ot take place Saturday, Oct. 22.
The event, which is sponsored by the Arts Council of Tahlequah, is designed for couples and friends to enjoy a casual evening of live music, storytelling, a museum tour, art giveaway, wine, hor d'horves, and more.
Staged in rural Tahlequah at a private location, the event will offer an opportunity to experience a variety of arts and will feature Cherokee storyteller Gayle Ross.
Members of the Arts Council of Tahlequah offered this new event last October and due to attendees enjoying the night it was agreed it should become an annual event. Tours will include a working sculptors studio, foundry, and museum home, which contains a variety of collections from around the world. Some of the items will include fossils, art, and pottery.
"In keeping with our mission, which includes providing engaging arts experiences to the community, and supporting area artists, Arts Under the Stars showcases many unique arts in one evening," said Renee Fite, ACT president.
The cost of the event will be $100 per couple and along with entertainment and edible art, each couple will take home at least one piece of art of their choosing with a value of $50 or more. Art last year ranged from a handmade quilt to original watercolors, prints, handwoven baskets, a signed copy of a book, and more.
To register for the event, call or text 918 457-7345 for Renee Fite or 918 931-7273 for Callie Chunestudy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.