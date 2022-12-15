Asleep at the Wheel to perform in Tulsa

TULSA – A mainstay in the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years, Asleep at the Wheel, featuring Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley, will take guests through a country and western journey at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at $24.50.
Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. Ray Benson carries the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
Brennen Leigh is an American songwriter, guitar player, mandolin player, and singer whose to-the-point storytelling style has elevated her to cult icon status in Europe, the United States, and South America. Her new album, “Obsessed With the West,” is a smart ode to Western swing, featuring Asleep at the Wheel as the backing band.
Joshua Hedley is a “singing professor of country and western” he declares on his album, “Neon Blue.” His 2018 debut, “Mr. Jukebox,” showcased his deep knowledge of country’s history, in particular the ballads of the 1950s and 1960s.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
