BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will present astrophysicist Caitlin Ahrens as a host of an installment of Native Conversations on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 5:30 p.m.
In modern times, livelihoods are documented with the use of social media and electronic technology. In early Native America, however, documentation of important astronomical events were made in a variety of ways. From buffalo hides to star navigation to early calendar creations, native people across the continent were very particular on how to use the heavens above as their daily record-keeping. In this event, the ways different celestial objects pertain to various interpretations and uses amongst the early Native Americans of North and South America will be explored.
MONAH will host Native Conversations: First Peoples Record Keeping through Astronomy as a free event that is open to all ages. Participants can reserve their free spot online through the MONAH website, www.monah.us, or by calling the museum phone.
Ahrens has received her Bachelor of Science degrees in astrophysics and geology at West Virginia University. In 2012, she interned at the USGS Astrogeology Team in Flagstaff, Arizona, working on Martian minerals and dune fields. She started graduate school in 2015 at the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences (University of Arkansas) working on her doctorate. She helped plan and build the Pluto Laboratory at the Arkansas Center for Planetary Simulations and now manages it. Ahrens' current research includes analyzing Pluto geology from the New Horizons mission. She enjoys presenting at public libraries and schools as a NASA Solar System Ambassador. She also guest hosts a weekly radio show with the local NPR radio station, KUAF 91.3, called "Scratching the Surface." Recently, Ahrens has been awarded the Ten Outstanding Young American award for her efforts in promoting science to the general public.
Registration is appreciated but not required. Seating is on a first-come first-serve basis as capacity allows.
For more information about the museum and events, visit www.monah.us, email info@monah.us, or call 479-273-2456.
