Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold auditions for the comedy "Wild Women of Winedale" on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20 and 21, at 7 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The play is written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones, and Nicholas Hope. It is directed by Peggy Kaney, who may be reached at 918-931-2446. Performance dates are Nov. 13-15 and 20-22. All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The cast consists of all adult women: three who are 60ish, and two to six more of different ages.
This joyful and exuberant, yet ultimately touching, comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives: the Wild sisters of Winedale, Virginia - Fanny and Willa - and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law, Johnnie Faye. This feisty trio has supported - and sometimes endured - one another through life's ups and downs - including the loss of two of their husbands. They really need each other now, as Fanny is not reacting well to her 60th birthday, Willa is having serious nursing burnout, and Johnnie Faye is just trying to come out of widowhood a find a man. With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, homes and relationships so they can each move forward in their own way.
For more information about TCP, visit www.tcpok.com.
