MUSKOGEE - Video auditions are now being accepted for Live at the Roxy, a new summer variety production showcasing the hottest tunes throughout history.
The show will be performed in the Roxy Theater in Muskogee, running from Thursday, June 10, to Sunday, Aug. 1. Performances will be every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, with a Sunday matinee performance.
For the audition video, performers must sing a 32-bar (one minute) cut of two contrasting pieces, one a classic country or rock song, and the other a contrasting musical theater song. Songs should showcase the performer's musical talent along with their acting abilities. Performers are encouraged to sing something that they love and show judges their personality through the performance.
Performers will upload their audition videos to YouTube, and attach the link to the "Video Submission Link" section of the audition form, https://forms.gle/t51QHmmUKgH4zkVW8. Audition forms must be submitted by Friday, March 5, at 5 p.m.
