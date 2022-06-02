Following last year's successful fundraiser, Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc. will present another murder mystery play, "Murder at the Museum," written by Amy Patterson and directed by Criss Pearson.
Auditions are set for June 13 and 14 at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee. Those auditioning must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The cast includes six characters, three men and three women.
The audience is gathered for a banquet to celebrate the unveiling of the newest exhibit, but the generous benefactor to the museum, Phil Lanthropy, is missing. Unfortunately, gift shop manager, Sue Vaneer, makes a gruesome discovery. Instead of enjoying a delightful evening, the audience must solve a murder. The cast will actually serve the dinner to patrons attending the performance as the plot evolves. Audience participation is needed to solve the mystery. Show dates are July 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 315 East Shawnee. For more information email crisspearson0824@gmail.com.
