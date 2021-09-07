Tahlequah Community Playhouse will hold auditions for a murder mystery comedy fundraiser, "Murder at the Manor House" by Amy Patterson, directed by Criss Pearson on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 13-14, at 7.p.m. at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave.
The cast consists of three men and three women. Bill and Milly Yonair, who are Beverly Hills types of millionaires, made a bundle in the oil business, which is the cottonseed oil business. The Yonairs have invited a select group of people to dinner to celebrate Bill's newest acquisition. He had commissioned a marble fountain with a life-sized statue of himself in the middle.
The cast will actually serve dinner to patrons attending the performance as the plot evolves. Audience participation is needed to solve the mystery. The show date is Oct. 2. Those who audition are required to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 and wear masks. For more information, email the director at crisspearson0824@gmail.com.
