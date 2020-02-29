Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will present V-Day Tahlequah 2020: "A Memory, a Monologue, a Rant, and a Prayer" as part of TCP After Dark.
Auditions will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at St. Basil's Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave. No preparation or experience is needed as the audition will consist of cold readings only. This is a reader's theater production, and it is for mature audiences.
The shows will be March 6 at 7 p.m., and March 7 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will take place at the American Legion Post No. 50, 123 N. Brookside, in Tahlequah's Sequoyah City Park.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $5. All proceeds will benefit Help In Crisis of Tahlequah.
