Author Ames Sheldon to present 'Now is the Time' at NSU

Author Ames Sheldon will discuss her recent historical novel, “Lemons in the Garden of Love,” at Northeastern State University on Thursday, March 10.
Sheldon was lead author and associate editor of the groundbreaking reference book “Women’s History Sources: A Guide to Archives and Manuscript Collections in the United States” funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. This monumental resource book contains descriptions of collections of original primary source materials pertaining to the history of women and women's organizations. In the process of working on it, Sheldon discovered her love for women’s history.
Her recent historical novel, “Lemons in the Garden of Love,” was just named the first-place winner for Current Events by the 2021 Firebird Book Awards.
Sheldon’s discussion will be held on March 10 at 3 p.m. in the Webb Building room 614 on the NSU Tahlequah campus.
A book-signing reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. at Too Fond of Books in Tahlequah. Light refreshments will be available.
This event is sponsored by AAUW Tahlequah, NSU Center for Women’s Studies and Creative Writing in the Department of Languages and Literature. It is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sara Brown at browns@nsuok.edu or Dr. Suzanne Farmer at famer07@nsuok.edu.
