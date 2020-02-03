Author learned lessons in online contest

Hulbert resident David Bailey has a book available under the name of D.P. Bailey, and he's learned a lot since he first began thinking about writing the story.
Bailey, 28, has been creative since he was a child. His parents are Davy and Heather Bailey.
"I can't remember when I developed creative tendencies exactly, but I remember writing little stories and even making a little card game in grade school with a pencil, crayons, notebook paper, and scissors," he said.
He creates because he loves it and it's fun.
"There's nothing like the feeling of creating the characters, worlds, and stories," said Bailey.
One person who inspires Bailey is Mark Edward Fischbach, known online as Markiplier.
"Yes, I know he's a YouTuber, but I like what the guy has done with his channel, and that he's helped so many people with it," said Bailey. "I'd like to do the same with my writing."
Throughout the process of developing a book, which has taken more than five years, others have helped Bailey with the different stages.
"I had wanted to be a writer for a long time, so I was searching for ways to get started online. That's when I stumbled across a certain writing contest," said Bailey. "I was too nervous to enter at first, but I still had an idea for a book - one that I had in my head for at least three years at that point. I wound up pitching my idea to an online friend. She seemed to love it and talked me into entering the contest."
After working on the book for a few months, Bailey entered the online contest. He said it would put the material online as an ebook, and the three that got the most downloads would win cash prizes.
"I couldn't accurately count the hours I put into the topic research, studying how to write, the actual writing, and about five passes of self-edits. Despite the book being only about 20,000 words long, hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of work went into it, and that was just the original version," said Bailey. "After that, I spent a lot of time promoting the book. I even had business cards made for it. Pam Davis from the [Hulbert] library was a huge help with sharing the book. She even made fliers for me. A bunch of Facebook friends helped, too. I'll always be thankful for all of them."
After several months, Bailey found out he placed seventh in the contest with 1,741 downloads, but he learned valuable lessons.
"All entrants give up the rights to the ebook copies of their books for a set amount of time, but winners give up those rights for much longer. This made entrants unable to publish their books in digital format anywhere else during that time," said Bailey. "I don't recommend a contest like this because you stand a better chance of getting paid if you publish your book yourself on Amazon. That and you keep the rights to your book."
He does credit the contest for motivating him to write, but he lost his spark for about two years before deciding to rewrite the book. After some rewrites, he sought an editor, but that editor said Bailey had a lot to still learn about writing before they would look at his book.
"I took writing classes for six weeks after that. My technique improved, and I spent about a year rewriting the book again afterward. After that, the editor agreed to edit my book," said Bailey. "I then had a cover made and finally got the book republished in September 2019."
Bailey encourages others who want a creative career to "do it for a passion of the craft."
"If you love to create, writing, drawing, music, painting, or whatever it may be, just go for it. However, if you're planning to do it for a living, don't make the mistake of thinking it'll be easy money, or a way to get rich quick," he said. "I don't want to discourage people, but the odds of getting rich from it are low. That, and learning how to do it right takes time, and a lot of it."
Bailey enjoys playing video games, and works as a sales associate at Dollar General. "I don't work mornings at the store anymore because of my routine. It involves things like a little working out, as well as writing," he said.
Bailey book, "The King's Rogues: Quest for the Golem," is an action, fantasy adventure set in King Arthur's time.
"The book doesn't really follow King Arthur or his knights, but one of a group known as the 'Rogues' and a boy with unrealized potential," said Bailey. " More info can be found on Amazon in the book's description, and by using the 'look inside' feature."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.