GENTRY, Arkansas – Love and adventure abound in Rachel C. Morris’ latest Christian fiction publication titled “Prairie Rose,” published by WestBow Press.
“Prairie Rose” tells how Anne Whitmore, a young socialite from Boston, ends up being forced to ride in a rough, dirty covered wagon across the dusty prairie. She is entrusted with the care and survival of her grandmother’s favorite rose – the last remnant of her former home. Through many discouragements and disasters, she experiences God’s protection and care. Eventually, she finds her home and the love of the man God has for her.
Through the story of Anne, the author hopes that readers will find a deeper relationship with God, especially in times of trouble and disappointment. The book is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
