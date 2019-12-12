MUSKOGEE - Dan. M. Reynolds will hold a book signing Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m., at the Muskogee Public Library.
Among other books, Reynolds has written "History of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary," "History of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary Rodeo," and "The Riot of '73."
Pete's Place in Krebs, Oklahoma, has a limited number of first editions of the "History of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary," and has the first printing of the second editions.
Arriving soon at Pete's Place will be the "History of the OSP Rodeo" and "The Riot of '73."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.