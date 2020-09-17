SPIRO – On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will host the site's annual Autumnal Equinox Walks.
As the end of summer nears and crops are ready for harvest, the time of the year arrives for the most important of ceremonies for eastern American Indians: the Busk or Green Corn Ceremony. The Green Corn Ceremony was a harvest and renewal ceremony that took place around the autumnal equinox in the Spiro area.
There will be three walks on Sept. 22, beginning at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m., led by archaeologist and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center Manager Dennis Peterson. Each walk will take about two hours and require a mile of easy walking. Peterson will tell about this unique, prehistoric American Indian mound site, the types of mounds, why they were created, and why some of the mounds are lined up for the solstice and equinox sunsets. He also will discuss the history of excavations, American Indian ceremonies, stories of unusual happenings associated with the mounds, and be on hand to answer your questions.
The Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is the only prehistoric American Indian site open to the public in Oklahoma. The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.
For more information, or to schedule a group or school tour, call 918-962-2062 or email spiro@okhistory.org.
