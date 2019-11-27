BROKEN ARROW - The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse will present the holiday musical, "Miracle in Bedford Falls," Dec. 6-8, and 13-15, 2019. Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow. This production will be fun for all ages.
The award-winning team of Lowell Alexander, Mark Cabaniss and Chris Miller have collaborated to take Frank Capra's timeless film, "It's a Wonderful Life," and give it a fresh look and sound in this creative new musical adaptation. George Bailey has a life that on the surface seems idyllic: He married the love of his life, has four young children and runs his own business. In his darker moments, he feels he has spent his entire life giving himself to the people of Bedford Falls and watched his dreams of travel and adventure pass him by.
On Christmas Eve, George finds himself faced with a huge cash loss and possibly his business, Bailey Building and Loan Association, to the Scrooge-esque Mr. Potter. The looming scandal and impending loss leads George to contemplate suicide. Enter Clarence, a guardian angel who shows him what the world would have been like if he had never been born. Shaken by his experience upon his return home to find everything as if nothing had happened, he finds his friends and family ultimately surround him with the spirit of generosity and love, while the magic of Christmas transforms their community.
Director Breana McIntosh, along with music direction by Rochelle Collingsworth and choreography by David Rickel, has assembled a large cast of actors of all ages: Darren Clonts, Bennette Clonts, Lucia McFarland, Chester Beebe, Chuck Osuna, Eric Harp, Sarah Harp, Donald Gilmore, Marla Taylor, Lindsay Bills, Justice McIntosh, Matthew Dretske, Chloee Lovins, Tim Lovins, Piper Martin, Brent White, Jacob Bush, Joshua Pineda, Bryson Jones, Parker Gelsthorpe, Mallory Berry and Melody Stephens.
For more information about this production call the BACP at 918-258-0077. Miracle in Bedford Falls is Presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com.)
