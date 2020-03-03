BROKEN ARROW - Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will host the Broken Arrow Public Schools art show beginning March 4. The district-wide exhibit will be on display for the remainder of March.
The exhibit is open to the public between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Art includes work from kindergarten through 12th-grade students from Broken Arrow High School, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, five middle schools, and 15 elementary schools.
Elementary and early childhood school art will be on display in the Education Building, on the first and second floors. High school and middle school art will be on display in the Administration Building, on the first and second floors.
"The students are always very proud to see their work on display," said Dr. Richard Dale, BAPS director of Fine Arts. "It has been a really amazing partnership and we are very thankful to NSUBA for hosting it."
For more information, email Dale at rdale@baschools.org.
