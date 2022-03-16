BA Public Schools to host districtwide art show at NSUBA

BROKEN ARROW — Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow will host the Broken Arrow Public Schools art show through the end of March.
Art includes work from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students from the Broken Arrow High School, BA Options Academy, Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, five middle schools, 16 elementary schools and four early childhood centers.
Elementary and early childhood art will be on display in the Education Building, on the first and second floors. High school and middle school art will be on display in the Administration Building, on the first and second floors.
The exhibit is open to the public between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, email Richard Dale, BAPS director of Fine Arts, at rdale@baschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.