OKLAHOMA CITY - On the morning of April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh parked a rented truck in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. Inside the vehicle was five-thousand pounds of explosives. McVeigh ignited the fuse, got out, locked the door and ran to his getaway car. In a matter of seconds, the blast destroyed a third of the building, killing 168 people--including 19 children--and injured hundreds more. "Back in Time - Oklahoma City Bombing: The Investigation" traces the events immediately following the Oklahoma City Bombing. The program premieres Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. and will be available to stream the following day. Viewers can visit OETA.tv/howtowatch for viewing information and options.
"Everyone knows what McVeigh and Nichols did," said Robert Burch, producer and writer. "There's no need to reiterate the attack from their perspective. Our goal is to show how investigators put together the pieces that led them straight to McVeigh and Nichols. The interviews we have with the FBI, the Noble County jailer who processed McVeigh, and the judge who presided over Nichols' trial paint a broad picture of who McVeigh and Nichols really were. Although their actions were heinous and devastating, I think viewers will be surprised to hear that McVeigh and Nichols weren't the criminal masterminds they were made out to be."
The program features interviews with the lead FBI agents assigned to the case, Jon Hersley and Larry Tongate; former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating; Bob Burke, author and historian; and former Chief Justice of the Oklahoma State Supreme Court, Steven Taylor. Each speaks to their role in the investigation and trial of McVeigh and Nichols, sharing chilling memories of their icy demeanor.
Back in Time is OETA's award-winning documentary series showcasing significant people, events, and stories that shaped the history of Oklahoma.
