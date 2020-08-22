TULSA – In conjunction with the Aug. 28 debut of "Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music," an album release concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29, at Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa-based Horton Records announced.
The evening will feature songs from the new collection performed live by Tulsa musicians who participated in the recording, including Paul Benjaman, Jesse Aycock, Briana Wright, Chris Combs, Charlie Redd, Dustin Pittsley, Paddy Ryan and more. Beau Roberson and Pilgrim will open the show.
The concert will be a limited-capacity, reserved-seating event. Tickets are on sale now at www.cainsballroom.com. “Live From Cain’s” will provide a free livestream of the concert hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page, with support from White Claw Hard Seltzer.
"Back to Paradise" is a compilation of 17 songs written by iconic Oklahoma musicians like Leon Russell, JJ Cale, The Gap Band, and Jesse Ed Davis, and covered by 20 notable Tulsa musicians. The album was recorded over the course of four days at Leon Russell’s famed Paradise Studio on Grand Lake. Released on Tulsa’s nonprofit Horton Records label, this is the first album tracked in this fabled studio since 1978.
“We’re so excited to share this new album, and a classic venue like Cain’s Ballroom is the perfect place for our release show,” said Brian Horton, president of Horton Records and "Back to Paradise" executive producer. “This is a project we’ve wanted to do for a decade. These musicians love our regional history so much; this was a chance for them to celebrate that musical legacy.”
To mark the album’s release, Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa’s original craft brewery, has created a limited-edition beer. Back to Paradise Pilsner will launch at The Taproom at Marshall Brewing Co. Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Available at the brewery on draft and in six-pack cans, the brew features newer varietals of 100 percent German Pilsner malt which convey tropical and citrus notes. Like the album, it’s a classic with some modern twists. Horton and musician Jesse Aycock will be on-site at The Taproom for the beer’s premiere, spinning the new vinyl, as well as original versions of the tunes.
“This has been a fun collaboration for us. It’s really cool, and we’re honored to be a part of it,” said Eric Marshall, Marshall Brewing Co. founder and brewmaster. “We’ve been friends with these guys for a long time, and we appreciate what Horton Records has done for local music. Brian [Horton] gave us a preview of the album, which we listened to while we brewed, and man, it’s so good!”
This programming is made possible in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.