MUSKOGEE – Bacone College will kick off its annual fundraising art auction for the Bacone School of Indian Art on Friday Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m. in the new VanBuren Sunshine Gallery in the art school's McCombs Hall building.
This gallery was recently renovated thanks to donations from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and is named in honor of President General Denise VanBuren.
This is a drop-in event, and the college is asking visitors to wear face masks and social distance as much as possible. Visitors will view the art that has been donated from American Indian artists from across the country, and learn how and when online bidding begins. Auction bidding will end September 30.
Auction items are also available at a "Buy it Now" price. Visit https://www.bacone.edu/product-category/auction-items/ to see the items available for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.