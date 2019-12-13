FORT SMITH, Arkansas - The ministry of multi-award-winning entertainers the Ball Brothers will bring its Christmastime Tour to the Victory Church, 3912 Brooken Hill Drive in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m.
Tickets range from $15 to $25, with VIP for $35. The VIP ticket includes a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Children 12 and under are free. Special rates for groups of 10 or more are available. For more information, call 479-646-3102. Tickets are available at the church, online at www.itickets.com or by phone at 800-965-9324.
Embarking on one of their most ambitious tours to date, the Ball Brothers are presenting their full production Christmas tour featuring songs from "Christmastime, Vol 2," as well as familiar Christmas classics.
The Ball Brothers are two brothers, Andrew and Daniel Ball, along with brother-in-law Chad McCloskey and newcomer Rhett Roberts.
Since their formation in 2006, the Ball Brothers have rapidly made their mark in Christian music by finding a musical balance between the old and the new.
"We've never been to a place where every person in the audience was the same age. On the contrary, most places we go have a mixture of young, middle-aged, and older people. So, our music style and song selection is based around that blend," Daniel Ball said. "It's great to see a grandmother and granddaughter worshiping together and enjoying the same music. We get to see that on a regular basis."
Their show is a mix of musical styles, melted together by tight, four-part harmony. Each song is hand-picked to be message-driven, and theologically sound. Their goal is to spread the message of the Gospel and encourage believers.
One won't have to look far to find out what the 2017 AGM "Male Group of the Year" and 2011 Singing News "Horizon Group of the Year" are like behind the scenes. The guys have a Facebook series called "Rollin' with the Ball Brothers" that offers an inside look into their ministry and lives on the road.
"'Rollin' with the Ball Brothers' is our way of tearing down the divide that sometimes separates us from our audience," Daniel said. "We're not interested in promoting ourselves as 'rock stars.' We're interested in showing everyone how God can use 'normal' people for his honor and glory."
For more information visit, www.TheBallBrothers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.