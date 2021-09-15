Band brings Celtic melodies to local audiences

Music is the sound of a culture, and Bear Creek Troupe can take listeners to a place of roots, with folk and Celtic melodies.
The music the band plays tells stories of other times and places that are timeless and still resonate with listeners today.
Bear Creek Troupe was born about eight years ago when Farren Mayfield wanted to start a local Celtic group. In the beginning, as members of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Tahlequah, their first “gigs” were providing special music for Sunday services, said Lesa Cordle.
“We love to share our music with an audience, but the main reason for the band has always been simply that we love the music and want to play," she said. "We have a core group of members, but the beauty of a troupe is that you never know who will be there. We have members who pop in and out as they’re able."
She’s been with the group since its inception, and she plays guitar.
“I love the energy we create with our songs, and I love my band members like they are family. They are family – my Bear Creek family," Cordle said. "Through the past eight years, we have experienced a lot together, from births to deaths and everything in between. Another thing I love about this group is the fact that I get to share it with my mom [Marnie Cope]. It’s a rare treasure to get to share something we both love so much."
Every member is welcome to bring a song to practice.
“I think it helps keep our repertoire diverse, because we all have such different backgrounds. I have a graphic design background, so I do most of the printed materials and design for our merchandise,” Cordle said.
Her favorite song right now is, “Ye Jacobites By Name,” but that’s mostly because it’s new.
“It’s in a minor key, which can be so much fun to play. I also really like 'Green Mountain Petronella/Galopede' because it has a fun, light chord progression and rhythm. We are in love with the music we play and really love it when you dance,” said Cordle.
Her mom had an autoharp and a Mel Bay songbook Cordle would mess around with. She played flute for a couple years, but was never very serious about anything.
“That changed when I was in the 10th grade at Tahlequah High School. Band Director Harvey Price offered a guitar class for one semester, and that seemed like a good way to get a credit and have some fun. I learned the basics from him, which sparked a life-long passion,” Cordle said.
Founding member Mayfield plays mandolin and bouzouki with the group, but he also performs with a number of ensembles, including University Singers, Chorus and Opera, Mandophonics, and River City Players, and teaches piano for Northeastern State University as artistic instructor.
A common love of Celtic music is what he enjoys most about the band.
Some of his favorite songs the group performs are “Cold Frosty Morning," "Swallowtail Jig" and Skye Boat Song.”
“We are available for hire. We have a wide variety of tunes for many occasions,” Mayfield said.
Cope plays the Irish pennywhistle.
“I love our group’s camaraderie and high energy," she said. "Most of us were new to Celtic music and had a big desire to learn it. Besides playing at church, we’ve played at several Renaissance fairs and local events, pubs and a couple of weddings."
They play a lot of jigs, reels, polkas, and some beautiful waltzes.
“Wanting to add more variety to our music, we started adding more vocals and backup harmonies. It’s a joy to mix it up and provide medleys of tunes with surprising combinations," Cope said. "If there’s a contra dance caller out there who would like to join us, we would like to play for contra dances. They are super fun."
Paul Ross plays the bodhran, and he has also been with the band since the beginning.
“Everyone is in the group just to play music and have fun doing it,” he said.
Some of his favorite tunes are "Star of the County Down," "Ballydesmond Polkas," and "Wild Rover."
He wants the community to know the band shares this motto: "Have instruments, will travel.”
Ross also plays guitar, bodhran, banjo, spoons, and bagpipes, “some of them well." He's been making music 53 years.
Linda Roberts plays fiddle.
“I love the camaraderie and friendship,” said Roberts.
She’s contributed music she brought from Fort Wayne, Indiana, when she moved to Tahlequah.
“Our vocals are crowd pleasers, because we encourage folks to sing along. 'Skye Boat Song' is popular, and my personal favorites are 'Jig of Slurs' and 'Atholl Highlanders.' That pairing is very spirited and always gets the audience excited to hear more,” Roberts said.
She played classical violin from grade school through college, then put it away for 30 years.
“Picking up my fiddle and learning Celtic music helped me through some rough times," Roberts said. "It always makes me happy. I'm director of nursing of a nursing facility, so having a musical outlet and great people to play with is a gift."
