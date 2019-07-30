Bands filling stages as kids return to class

Even as students and teachers head back to school, musicians continue to fill up the area's stages.
With a live band and singing and dancing, don't miss the chance to watch The River City Players perform this season. RCP will present "60s Rock and Roll" at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse, 300 N. Muskogee Ave., on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Jeremy Cochran will play at 6 p.m. that night at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road. Shows are free for all ages.
Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road in Locust Grove, offers free music for all ages at 6 p.m., and Seth Riley plays on Aug. 2.
Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave., is a gallery, classroom, and performance venue. The Friday night House Concert Series shows start at 6:30 p.m. and Karry Kofr kicks off the month. Donations are accepted at the door.
River City Players present "60s Country" at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse on Friday Aug. 2.
The live music at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., is free for all ages, and begin at 8 p.m. Catch Tommy Nolen on the first Friday.
Mason Jar Revival will start at 7 p.m. at The Deck, and Dave Kay plays at The Gravel Bar & Grill at Diamondhead Resort, 12081 State Highway 10.
For the 21-and-over crowd, check out Jack Waters at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave., or Carl Acuff Jr. in the Ancient Oak Tavern in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
The Tri-Community WEB Association monthly event is set for Aug. 3. The auction starts at 10 a.m., the potluck is at noon, and live music begins at 1 p.m. at 17896 S. 580 Road.
The last RCP shows of the season are "60s Rock and Roll" at 2 p.m., and "60s Country" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the NSU Playhouse.
For live music outside, go hear Micheal Rappe at Riverbend Floats, 15693 State Highway 10; Brett and Terri at The Deck; Casey West at Piddle's Bar & Grill at Pettit Bayside Resort, 20206 W. Pettit Bay Road; or Mason Jar Revival at Diamondhead Resort. Other Aug. 3 shows include the Pumpkin Hollow Band at Ancient Oak Tavern, and Seth Riley in The Branch.
Justin Colvard will play at Dewain's Place on Sunday, Aug. 4.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, Blake Turner will play at The Deck at Cookson Village.
With a theme of Rock 'n' Reggae, the Green Country Roots Festival returns to Norris Park this year. This family-friendly festival is presented by the CBIHP Foundation and features a variety of regional musicians, artisans, comedians, dancers, poets, and filmmakers. Live performances occur Friday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday, Aug. 10, noon to midnight. Scheduled to perform are Local Hero, Travis Fite, Pat Moss, Franke Lee, Meandering Orange, MasonJar Revival, Sun Drops, Cecil Gray, Jacob Dement, Psycho Deralikts, Free Kennedy, Ragland, The Brothers Groove, Katelyn Myers, The Vox Squadron, and Ahna Jennings & Calamity Heart. A Native American powwow is set for 1-9 p.m. on Sunday.
The lineup for Friday, Aug. 9, includes: Isaac McClung, The Branch; Tommy Nolen, Los Ranchos; Rackensack, The Deck; RC and The Ambers opening for Dalton Domino, Dewain's Place; Blake Turner, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Nick Swain, Falcon Floats, 16326 State Highway 10.
Tahlequah Creates will host a Second Saturday Acoustic Open, Jam 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Cory Lee from Jenks will play at the 2 p.m. Second Saturday event at The Venue at Taylor Ferry, 33914 State Highway 51 in Wagoner.
More live music on Aug. 10 includes: Jason Wood, Riverbend Floats; Wanda Watson, The Deck; D'Elegantz Band, Ancient Oak Tavern; David Lovell, The Branch; and White Trash Banditos, Piddle's Bar and Grill.
White Trash Banditos will play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the benefit for Samantha Adamson in the Cherokee County Community Building,
The Deck will have Darrell Ratliff on Aug. 14, and Brett & Terri on Aug. 15.
Friday, Aug. 16 offers the following shows: Joe Mack, The Branch; Dan Conklin, Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena; Bear Creek Troupe, Tahlequah Creates; Ahna Jennings & Calamity Heart, Dewain's Place; Chicken Pot Pie, The Deck; Western Justice, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Free Kennedy, Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, are: Angelina & the Speakeasy Boys, The Branch; Dan Conklin, Riverbend Floats; Dry Creek, The Deck; Harley Tinsley, Piddle's Bar & Grill; and Rod Robertson, Ancient Oak Tavern.
RC & Friends will play at Dewain's Place on Sunday, Aug. 18.
Vince Turner will perform at The Deck on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Live music set for Friday, Aug. 23, includes: Chris Espinosa, Tahlequah Creates; Brick Fields, The Deck; Bryce Dicus and The Mercenaries, Dewain's Place; Little Joe McLerran, Los Ranchos; Tim Gilliam & Lyle Deiter, The Branch; and The Mixers, Ancient Oak Tavern.
Check out the following musicians on Saturday, Aug. 24: White Trash Banditos, The Deck at Cookson Village; Aaron Newman, The Branch; Brent Giddens, Ancient Oak Tavern; Little Joe McLerran, Riverbend Floats; Doctor Junior, Kroner & Baer Pub; and DocFell, Piddle's Bar & Grill.
Jake Marlin and JT Hubbard take the stage at Dewain's Place on Sunday, Aug. 25.
On Thursday. Aug. 29, Kelly Hafner will perform a 7 p.m. show in The Branch, and Richard Burnett will be at The Deck.
On Friday, Aug. 30, check out: Oreo Blue, The Deck; Monica Taylor and Travis Fite, Tahlequah Creates; Chris Espinosa, The Branch; Mark Sweeney, Los Ranchos; DocFell, Dewain's Place; The Risky Business Band, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Harley Tinsley opening for the Pumpkin Hollow Band, Piddle's Bar & Grill.
End the month with one of the following shows: Bob Taylor, Tahlequah Creates; Mark Sweeney, Riverbend Floats; Wanda Watson, The Deck; Matt Hogan, Piddle's Bar & Grill; Wayne Garner, Ancient Oak Tavern; Dan Martin, The Branch; and The Vox Squadron, Diamondhead Resort.
