"Searchers," a new book by Abigail Calvert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
"Searchers" tells the story of five kids that have a heart for adventure and a tendency to get carried away. Hannah, the oldest, is a free spirit whose antics don't always work out for the best. One simple act of disobedience puts the whole world at risk.
Can Hannah undo what she started with the help of her family and friends when all the odds are stacked against them? Through twist and turns, surprising characters, and personal growth, the tough and sarcastic family help each other while dealing with what the world has to offer.
Calvert, a Bartlesville resident, said she has a great family and she loves spending time with them. She has made up stories to entertain them and her friends her whole life. She finds writing fun and relaxing, as well as the best way to communicate with others. Her nieces and nephews all love her stories and encouraged her to share them with the rest of the world.
"Searchers" is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12. For more information, visit the online bookstore, www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.