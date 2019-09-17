BARTLESVILLE - A special fall concert "Great Hymns of the Faith" will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, 405 S. Cherokee.
The event will feature the combined choirs of First Baptist Church, Bartlesville Southern Baptist, Highland Park Baptist, and the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Chorale. Several musicians from the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will accompany this endeavor, which is being coordinated by FBC Minister of Music Wade Daniel. The 100-voice choir will be accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra featuring hymns of the faith with cinematic orchestrations by Bradley Knight.
The dramatic presentation is free and open to the public. Ample parking is available on all sides of the church.
