BARTLESVILLE, Okla., -- Bartlesville's Price Tower has a busy month planned starting Friday, June 4 with the official opening of "Native Colors" - the innovative new art installation/water feature in Unity Square. Price Tower will welcome Kansas City Artist Amie J. Jacobsen Friday at 5 p.m. to speak to Oklahomans about her dynamic public art piece that features a grove of vivid stainless steel and colorful thick-cast glass "Indian Blanket" flowers attended by honeybees.
Later this month Price Tower will also celebrate the arrival of two new art exhibitions, "The Love of Art: The Cox Collection" on June 11 as well as the opening of a new permanent exhibition June 18, on Price Tower's second floor, which features the full story of Frank Lloyd Wright's only realized skyscraper.
Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd is excited to kick off the busy summer tourism season as art lovers hear from artist Amie J. Jacobsen at the "Native Color" opening celebration.
"We think it will be fascinating to hear the story of Jacobsen's inspiration for the piece and how the sculpture was made and installed," said Loyd. "It's going to be a great night in downtown Bartlesville with live music following Amie's talk as part of Tower Center at Unity Square's 'Sizzlin' Summer Series.' Also, on Friday the Tower's outdoor Plaza restaurant and bar as well as our new indoor gallery dining space will open for the summer for drinks and small plates. Lots of great things happening in June."
Jacobsen's dynamic "Native Colors" creation was selected from over 30 proposals received from all over the world. Her public sculptures can be seen all over the country, and she looks forward to speaking about her creative process this Friday.
"I have so enjoyed the enthusiasm of the people of Bartlesville. Everyone I worked with was friendly, supportive and excited about the piece. What a gift." said Jacobsen. "On Friday I plan to talk a little about my history, how I got into metalworking and how my past experiences inform what I do now. I'll talk about the design process and how a concept goes from the idea stage to buildable plans as well as the fabrication process, the actual building and installation of the piece."
On June 11, Price Tower hosts an exhibition preview for "The Love of Art: The Cox Collection. The showcase celebrates Ronnie and Glenn Cox - two of Bartlesville's beloved art collectors and long-time Price Tower supporters. Their vast collection has spanned a lifetime and features works from Richard Schmit, R.J. Riddick and Henry Mosier, among many others. The Cox family exhibition displays their entire collection of over 80 pieces while 40 of the pieces have been generously donated by the Cox family and will be for sale with proceeds going to Price Tower. The public is invited on June 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. to enjoy refreshments and celebrate the "The Love of Art" exhibit opening.
Friday, June 18 brings the opening of Price Tower's new second floor permanent exhibit exploring the complete history of Wright's only recognized skyscraper, Price Tower. Visitors can experience the unique construction techniques, furniture, drawings, photographs and never-before-seen construction film footage. The new exhibit also takes a deep look into the H.C. Price Company, Frank Lloyd Wright's long career and the skyscraper he finally achieved. This permanent display is free and will remain open to the public. To celebrate the opening on June 18, Price Tower's outdoor dining venue The Plaza will host live jazz and pop music from Oklahoma-based band Ann-Janette & the Evolution.
For more details on downtown Bartlesville's Price Tower and June events, visit pricetower.org. More information on the Tower's 19-room boutique hotel, The Inn at Price Tower, daily historic tours as well as Copper Restaurant and Bar can also be found on their website.
Price Tower Arts Center is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
