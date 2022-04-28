Barton and Sweeney to perform at The Branch

Barton and Sweeney will be performing live Saturday, April 30 at the Branch.
The show will start at 8 p.m., with Steve Fisher playing one set and then Barton and Sweeney coming on from 9-11 p.m. The performance will take place on the outdoor stage, and there is no cover charge.
The show has been organized in conjunction with the Red Fern Festival. It will be appropriate for all ages.
The duo is composed of local businessman Mark Sweeney and George Barton.
