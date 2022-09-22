TULSA – BaseCamp Camping and Music Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
The event will be at Turkey Mountain Main Parking Lot, 68th and Elwood Avenue in Tulsa.
Hundreds of Tulsans are expected to attend this year’s BaseCamp Camping Festival presented by Tallgrass Estate Planning to celebrate the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area.
Once a year, overnight camping is allowed on Turkey Mountain at this fun, family-oriented event, which includes live music, bonfires, and the popular glow hike where thousands of glow sticks are hung from the trees and attendees can walk through the glowing forest. The Glow Hike will take place at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.