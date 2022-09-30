TULSA – This year’s BaseCamp Camping Festival to celebrate the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
The event will be presented by Tallgrass Estate Planning with the address being Turkey Mountain Main Parking Lot, 68th & Elwood Avenue, Tulsa, OK.
Once a year, overnight camping is allowed on Turkey Mountain at this fun, family-oriented event, which will include live music, bonfires, and the popular glow hike, where thousands of glow sticks are hung from trees and attendees can walk through the glowing forest. The glow hike will take place at 8 p.m.
A food truck and other vendors will also be attending and live music will start at 6 p.m. with performances from Klondike 5 and support from opening acts Steve Liddell and Julie Tidholm.
This is the seventh year for BaseCamp.
“Our goal was to produce an event that brings families outdoors, even if that outdoors is the urban wilderness. At least a quarter of our campers are first-timers, and another half attend year after year as a family tradition,” said event organizer Maria Turley. “Whether your tent is fresh out of the bag or you’re an experienced pro – you will fit right in.”
Camping passes are required to be purchased in advance and have sold out every year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.