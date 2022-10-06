The Bass and Belle Wild West Fest will feature Western genre short and full-length movies, documentaries, live music, and workshops on writing, acting, and independent movie production from Oct. 6-8.
The event, named for Bass Reeves and Belle Starr, two iconic and legendary figures of the Old West, is one of only three film festivals in Oklahoma that focuses on movies from the Old West era that are cowboy and Native themed.
The festival begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Muskogee’s Historic ROXY Theater.
The event will also have a wild west novelist as a guest, whose awards read like a “who’s, who of literature.” Sydney Thompson, an instructor at Texas Christian University, will be a featured guest at this first-time film festival event.
Two of Thompson’s novels about the U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves were chosen to be adapted for the next installment of film and television producer Taylor Sheridan’s hit television series “1883.”
“1883 - The Bass Reeves Story” centers around the legendary lawman, U.S. Deputy Marshall Bass Reeves, an escaped slave who was one of the first African Americans west of the Mississippi to be hired as a U.S. Deputy Marshall.
During that Wild West era, Reeves was the longest serving and most successful deputy marshall of that time. With more than 3,000 documented felony arrests, Reeves’ lawman real life exploits read like those of a comic book superhero. Having survived numerous assassination attempts, Reeves is believed to have unofficially killed more than 20 men in gunfights as he carried out his duties as a deputy marshall.
Thompson, whose writing has been compared to the famed Larry McMurtry, managed to capture Bass Reeves larger than life persona and humanize it into a complex, multi-faceted character and “fully evolved hero” that movie producer Taylor Sheridan found “compelling.”
With a completed script and star-studded cast, filming on the movie series is expected to begin September 2023. Thompson, who is working on a third Bass Reeves novel, will act as a creative consultant for the production. During the Bass and Belle Wild West Film Fest, he will be one of several panelists on Friday, Oct. 7 and a featured presenter on Saturday, Oct. 8. He will also be presented with a special award that day.
Tickets can be purchased at the ROXY Theater Box Office at 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. in downtown Muskogee or online at www.roxymuskogee.org
