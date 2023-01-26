NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Eight-time Grammy-winning artist Beck and Grammy-winning French band Phoenix announce they are bringing their Summer Odyssey Tour to the Walmart AMP on Friday, Aug. 18, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will join the tour stop. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and music will start at 5:45 pm.
Presales are open now. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27. Ticket prices range from $45-$150 plus applicable fees.
The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner Beck has traveled light years from his emergence as a reluctant generational spokesperson when “Loser” exploded into a ubiquitous 1994 smash. Beck's singular vision has since seen him utilize all manners and eras of music, blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past.
Surfacing just as mainstream and alternative intersected with his 1994 debut "Mellow Gold," Beck quickly confounded expectations with subsequent releases including the lo-fi folk of "One Foot in the Grave" and 1996s multi-Platinum "Odelay" — which has remained a cultural touchstone for generations.
Beck’s creative evolution has always progressed at an exponential rate. No Beck record has ever sounded like its predecessor.
According to The New York Times, “Though Beck’s records through the years have tended toward maximalism, a kind of meticulous sonic gorgeousness, melody remains central to his art.”
Phoenix is a critically-acclaimed band from France. Born out of high school friendships in Versailles, Phoenix have been nominated twice for Grammy awards, winning best alternative album in 2010 for their record Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, which included hit singles “1901” and “Lisztomania.” They also won best rock album in 2014 for "Bankrupt" at the French Victoires de La Musique.
Known for their sleek, highly stylized sonics and incredible, infectious melodies, Phoenix recently released their critically lauded new album Alpha Zulu featuring current single “Tonight” with Ezra Koenig. The band has headlined festivals including Coachella, Rock en Seine, and Governors Ball. They have sold out New York City’s prestigious Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, and played festivals from Glastonbury to Vieilles Charrues to Summer Sonic and more around the globe.
New for the 2023 season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.
For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
