It has been a challenging for Cherokee County photographers to not lose focus over the past year. On Tuesday, the Tahlequah Camera Club held its first meeting since March 2020, and for old friends, it seemed more like a reunion than a typical meeting.
“We were able to finally get together. It was really a good thing. It was joyous to get together as a group of friends,” said Nancy Tharp, who is in charge of the club’s marketing.
The group formed in Tahlequah in 1985 for people who are interested in photography and want to learn more about it. It is a club for beginner, amateur, and professional shutterbugs. It seeks to help community members to improve their abilities, regardless of how experienced they are.
Members hold meetings every second Tuesday of the month at the United Methodist Church in Cookson at 7 p.m., and they are free and open to everyone. Every other month, the club holds a competition for paying members who can submit photos to be judged.
“Photos are separated into different categories and are sent to a qualified judge of photography. We then get to see who received first, second, or honorable mention prizes,” said Tharp.
The judges also award points to the photographers, which accumulate throughout the year. In March, they give end-of-the-year awards to photographers who received the most points.
Most importantly, the judges offer individual feedback, which is invaluable to those who are trying to improve their skills.
“You learn so much because of the critique from the judges. They might say, ‘You should have done that, or you should have cropped it here,’” said Tharp.
While the club did not meet in person, members were partially active during the pandemic. Because of changes in technology, they were still able to send their pictures into judges, and they were awarded for points throughout the shutdown.
They have also changed the format by which they are able to view results of their competitions. Results are now streamed through a private YouTube channel, which is only accessible to members. However, the 30-minute video can be viewed by the public at meetings. This change has allowed members to safely receive feedback throughout the pandemic.
At their meetings, members plan to hold educational programming, as they have done in the past, to encourage participants to improve their skills. Typical programs would include topics such as digital photography, nature, night photography, composition, lighting, and enhancing photos.
In the past, they also would go on outings.
“For the past six or seven years, we’ve taken people to the Greenleaf Nursery for the pool. It’s a beautiful place to take pictures of plants and flowers. Some of us went to Northern Oklahoma. We went to Arkansas to take pictures of the beautiful dogwood trees,” said Tharp.
She hopes that as virus numbers continue to drop, the club will be able to go out on excursions like this again.
Members of the Tahlequah Camera Club, as well as other individuals, contribute to the Greater Tenkiller Area magazine, which comes out every spring. This year’s contributors include Dottie Sprague, Pete Scovone, Jerry Ehlers, Marjorie Benedict-Scovone, Ron Day, Valerie Westedt, Marguerite Day, Jeannie Thompson, Carolyn Ehlers, Nancy Tharp, and Jean Bowman.
“We provide a place for people who enjoy photography to share their common interest through conversation and experiences. We have a great group of members who are always willing to help others when there are questions concerning techniques, equipment or other problems,” said Tharp.
Get involved
For more information on the Tahlequah Camera Club, go to the group's Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/TahlequahCameraClub or email president@tahlequahcameraclub.com.
