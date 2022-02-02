Believer's Arena: A tipsy ministry, but it still worked

"For he says, 'In the time of my favor I heard you, and in the day of salvation I helped you.' I tell you, now is the time of God's favor, now is the day of salvation" (2 Corinthians 6:2, New International Version).
As I'm "tied down" 24/7 with my husband, I often think of all the travel I've done and how blessed I am.
As I said last week, my grandmother kept an incident private for 50 years because she stole an egg.
I'm going to tell you a story I've kept quiet about for 20 years for another reason.
I was on a wonderful cruise with my sister. I forget which island it was, but I do remember it was in the Caribbean and beautiful.
We were on shore and stopped at a place offering free drinks. They were potent rum drinks and that were sure tasty. Yep, we left there "pie-eyed."
As it was nearing time to return to the ship, we stopped to rest at a table near the on-ramp.
We began talking to a married couple, and I confessed to the woman I was a minister and shouldn't be drunk.
She was a member of a rather strict church but was friendly and talked to me, anyway.
She told me many had prayed and talked to her husband, who was not a Christian.
She admitted most had witnessed incorrectly, judgmentally. She was upset about this.
In my stupor, I slammed my hand on the table and emphatically told the man today he was going to get saved.
I told him, "I'm a minister and shouldn't be plastered, but Jesus is real and wants you saved."
After some godly discussion and questions, he accepted my challenge and said the sinner's prayer. Wow!
He told me he appreciated my honesty and non-judgmentalism, and that was why he decided to accept Jesus that day.
I rejoiced all the way to my room. And then, I violently upchucked.
Gene Ruth Brumback is an ordained minister.
