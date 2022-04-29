Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.