BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History is hosting Reservation Debutante, a contemporary live Kiowa ledger art installation by Jay Benham, on April 30, at 6 p.m.. Limited free tickets are available to the public.
"There is a need for increased dialogue regarding Native Americans' status. Information we have received since birth from movies, television, the media, and school lessons has created a false narrative about historical and contemporary Native Americans," Benham said. "What the general population perceives is rooted in myths and stereotypes. In my art I strived to tell the Indigenous peoples' story by empowering the message through structured images and narratives."
There is a live rendition with actress Gaby Nagel bringing Benham's painting, "Reservation Debutante," to life. Benham will lead a discussion with a Q&A session, followed by a repeat performance. Learn more at monah.org/upcoming-events.
