NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Dierks Bentley announced today that he will be bringing his Beers on Me Tour with Riley Green to the Walmart AMP Friday, Oct. 22.
Tickets went on sale to the public 10 am on Friday, May 14, and prices range from $40.50 to $95.25 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
“I wrote a song a few months back with some friends called ‘Beers On Me’ that inspired this year’s tour name,” explains Bentley. “It’s a pretty simple recipe for summer…get your friends together, have a round or two and dive into some great country music. That’s exactly what Riley and I plan on doing out there on the road with our fans.”
Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion streams. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge” (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his last album,The Mountain, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Following his 19th No. 1 hit at country radio, he continues to climb the chart with his current Top 20 single “Gone.”
Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards and more while also earning 14 Grammy® nominations. He just recently celebrated his 15th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. “He is dedicated to giving fans the best performance possible," (The Tennessean) as a headliner for national festivals and during his own headlining run. Bentley has also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row franchise. For more information visit www.dierks.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.