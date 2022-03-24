NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Dierks Bentley is bringing the Beers on Me Tour back to the Walmart AMP on Thursday, Aug. 4, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, and range from $29.50 to $99.50 applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added onto an order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP visit www.amptickets.com. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
