BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History and the Bentonville Public Library will host the Bentonville Dia De Los Muertos Festival Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2.
The Bentonville Public Library and MONAH will host a variety of family friendly activities for all ages to commemorate the holiday which celebrates life and honors memories.
An art exhibition and reception will be held at the Bentonville Public Library Friday 6-8 p.m. The evening begins with a warm welcome from festival organizers, and attendees can enjoy a musical performance and art exhibition. Traditional refreshments will be available throughout the evening.
On Saturday, head over to the Museum of Native American History for a magical full-day celebration. Activities will feature traditional food from Cacahuzintle Food Truck; a dance performance by Amor a la Tradicion; a mariachi performance by Nuevo Tlaquepaque; traditional face painting; a free showing of Disney and Pixar’s "Coco"; NW Arkansas Genealogical Society; a community ofrenda, traditional crafts and vendors; a Bentonville Public Library-lead story time; mask decorating; and more with special host Councilman Octavio Sanchez.
Registration is not required, but is appreciated. For a full schedule of events, visit MONAH’s website, monah.us, or the festival's Facebook page.
