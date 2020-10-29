BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History has announced the 2020 Bentonville Dia de los Muertos Festival will be hosted virtually Saturday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.
This year, due to the special circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, MONAH is modifying the celebration of Dia de Los Muertos as a virtual event. Dia de los Muertos is a beautiful ceremony of life connecting past loved ones and community together.
Join the Museum of Native American History and partner organizations on the museum’s website, www.monah.us, and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MuseumofNativeAmericanHistory, to view several programs about Dia de los Muertos. Programs will include storytelling, the history of Dia de los Muertos, and more.
A virtual ofrenda, or altar, will be presented during the program. Those who have a loved one who has passed on that they would like to honor on the altar, can email info@monah.us with the following information: a photo, name, and a short tribute. They should be submitted by Oct. 30 to be included in the virtual altar.
This event will be recorded and available for later use.
For more information, call 479-273-2456.
