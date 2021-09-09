FORT GIBSON – Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, a big top circus, is coming to Fort Gibson on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to the Fort Gibson Youth Baseball Fields on 402 Revellie Ave.
The C&M Circus is now in its 36th edition and has become internationally known for quality family entertaining. The one-ring big top circus has been featured on National Geographic's Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, "A&E Special: Under the Big Top," and most recently, "On the Road with Circus Kids," a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News program.
The big top will rise between 9:30 and 10 a.m. This presentation will offer a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.
Circus shows start at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Each show will last 90 minutes. Performers include: Miss Simone and her breath-taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big and Little” prancing ponies, the Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoo Review, Emilie Dean with her amazing feats of aerial strength, the Wheel of Destiny, and back by popular demand, the Russian Swing by The Perez Family. Jungle Cats, Soloman and Delilah, presented by Trey Key will also perform. All accompanied by original music composed by Matt Margucci from Los Angeles.
For information, visit Facebook, which contains posted videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. Visit www.cmcircus.com and click on the Facebook link.
Save money by purchasing tickets in advance from the following First Star Bank, Armstrong Bank, The Tracks Coffee & Eatery, and American Legion Post No. 20. Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors – 65 and over and children – 2 to 12. Children under 2 are always free. Advanced tickets can also be purchased online 10 days before the show at cmcircus.com until 10 p.m. the day before the show. On show day, tickets will cost $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and children.
For more information, call 866-BIG-TOP6 or email cmcircus@gmail.com.
