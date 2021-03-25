The Bigfoot Stomp indoor poker run is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at The Venue, 109 W. Willis Road.
The poker hands will cost $20 for an individual, and $30 for a couple. Extra hands will be $10 each, and each card redraw will cost $5. Also available will be a poker chip drawing for a Rossi lever-action rifle; 50-50 drawings; and door prizes.
Live music will be provided by Stonegate Fence. The event is open to the public, but all guests must be 21 or over.
Bigfoot Stomp is presented by the Downed Bikers Association, Foothills Chapter, a 501(c)(3) organization with a purpose to provide support financially and emotionally to bikers and their families that have been lost or hospitalized due to motorcycle accidents. Learn more at https://downedbikersfoothillschapter.org.
