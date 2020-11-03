The Foothills Chapter of the Downed Bikers Association is having a fundraising poker run Saturday, Nov. 7, beginning at The Dam Bar, 21710 Highway 80 in Fort Gibson.
Registration for "Plowboy’s Best Dam $1,000 Poker Run" will be between 10 and noon, with kickstands up at noon. Stops will be at: Stone Ridge Restaurant, 445675 state Highway 10; Cedar Creek Country Club, 13890 E. 143rd Road S. in Gore; The Braggs Bar, 102 Madison in Braggs; and a return to the Dam Bar. The last bike in will be at 5 p.m.
The event will feature live music by Stone Gate Fence, an auction, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, raffle items, and a raffle sponsored by 51 Pawn in Broken Arrow for a Rossi .22 Lever Action rifle. The public is welcome, and the event will be held, rain or shine.
Information and maps are on the free Downed Bikers mobile app, for iOS and Android. For information, visit https://downedbikersfoothillschapter.org.
