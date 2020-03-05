Billy Dean is ‘Only Here for a Little While’

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Grammy-winning country music hit-maker Billy Dean arrives on April 9 to perform at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs.
The free show begins in Seven Bar at 8 p.m. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
A modern-day American troubadour, Dean has performed and toured with some of the industry’s biggest country music stars, including the Judds, Kenny Rogers, Clint Black, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd and more.
Dean’s 1990 debut album, “Young Man,” includes the singles “Only Here for a Little While” and “Somewhere in My Broken Heart,” each charting to No. 3 on the Billboard US Country charts and propelling the album to gold status.
His next two gold albums, 1991’s self-titled record and 1993’s “Fire in the Dark,” gave fans the No. 4 hits “You Don’t Count the Cost,” “Only the Wind” and “Billy the Kid”; the No. 3 smash hit “If There Hadn’t Been You”; and No. 6 single “Tryin’ to Hide a Fire in the Dark.”
Other fan favorites include “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” “It’s What I Do,” “That Girl’s Been Spyin’ on Me” and “Let Them Be Little.”
Dean’s single “Somewhere in My Broken Heart” was nominated for a 1992 Grammy and won Song of the Year at the American Country Music Awards. That same year, he was named Top Male Vocalist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music and nominated by the Country Music Association for the Horizon Award.
In 1996, the country music artist won a Grammy for “Amazing Grace, A Country Tribute to Gospel,” featured alongside the likes of Martina McBride, Allison Krauss and the Charlie Daniels Band on the album.
For more information on Dean, visit www.billydean.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.