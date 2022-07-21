OKLAHOMA CITY - Arts Council Oklahoma City is searching for talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and people of color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project.
In partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Fresh Paint Mural Project will connect five local, BIPOC artists with prominent art mentors in the Oklahoma City area. Those artists will collaborate with the mentors to create an 8' x 8' mural. The muralist with the most public votes will receive a prize. All muralists can keep their creations after they are complete.
"ACOKC is honored to again partner with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Fresh Paint Mural Project. Oklahoma City is overflowing with talented, young artists who are just waiting for an opportunity to take their work to the next level. We hope this project can open those doors and shine a light on the outstanding art created in our community," said Alyssa Flesher, ACOKC projects director.
The competition is open to anyone in the Oklahoma City metro area from 18 years old to 25 years old. All participants must be from the BIPOC community.
"OKC is diverse and Fresh Paint is an opportunity to celebrate how unique we are as a community. We are excited to partner with the OKC Thunder to showcase the work of local BIPOC artists whose artistic endeavors don't represent a singular voice, but the beauty in the diversity of our community," said Angela Cozby, ACOKC executive director.
Work on the murals will be done at the OKC Farmers Public Market during the months of October and November. The murals will be on display in December.
The application process is open through Aug. 31, and all submissions must include at least three examples of the artist's work. Individuals can submit their application at www.artscouncilokc.com.
For more information on Arts Council Oklahoma CitY , call 405-270-4848 or go to artscouncilokc.com.
