Bison Creek Records Christmas show to feature James Robert Webb

NASHVILLE – James Robert Webb will headline the Bison Creek 7th annual Christmas show with local songwriters Mikayla Lane, Braden Jamison, and Gracee Shriver on Saturday, Dec. 12, at The Hunt Club, 224 N. Main Str. in Tulsa.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with a Nashville-style writers round and then headliner Webb will go on at 7:30 p.m.
The evening will be an in-person event, free to attend and open to the public, closely following state and local safety protocols. For those unable to attend in person, it will also be offered as a livestream.
James Robert Webb’s self-titled album has over 1.12 million streams in less than six months, quite the feat, especially for a completely independent artist on his own, Bison Creek Records. Produced by the iconic Buddy Cannon (Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Reba McEntire) each song Webb has released has seen continued growth across the board. His latest single, “Good Time Waitin’ To Happen” has over 300,000 streams across platforms and is on over 85 playlists on Spotify, making it Webb’s most streamed song. It’s also been No. 1 on CDX True Indie Chart for 4 weeks, Top 25 on Music Row Breakout Chart, and No. 41 and climbing on the Billboard Country Indicator chart.James Robert Webb. Listen to the album here.
Webb walks the line between traditional and contemporary country music. Raised on a small farm outside of Tulsa, he grew up listening to a wide variety of Oklahomans, including Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Leon Russell. His sound is driven by his unique, indefinable voice and organic, neotraditionalist style fused with modern production.
His 2016 debut, "Pictures," yielded two top-40 singles on the Music Row Country Breakout chart: “Makin’ Love Tonight” and “How That Feels.” In 2019, one of country music’s most award-winning and renowned producers, Buddy Cannon, took notice of Webb’s unique style. The pair recorded and recently released a collection of 13 songs titled "James Robert Webb" and broke new ceilings for the artist. “April May,” penned by Webb himself, was No. 10 on CDX's True Indie Songs of the Year chart in 2019. His swinging version of the hit song “Tulsa Time” has enjoyed support from Apple Music and frequent play on SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse. His newest single, “Think About It,” is his first to debut in the Top 40 on Billboard and his third to reach the Top 25 on the Music Row Chart.
For more information, go to JamesRobertWebb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.