VANCOUVER, Washington - The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation is celebrating the experiences of Black-Indigenous/Afro-Indigenous people with a webinar, "The Black-Indigenous/Afro-Indigenous Experience," as part of the Black Lives Matter webinar series.
The webinar will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2-3:30 p.m.
This is a free event, but registration is required at www.nativeartsandcultures.org/the-black-indigenous-afro-indigenous-experience.
Organizers will be examining the relationships between Black and Native cultural identities, notions of community recognition, artistic practice and activism.
Thousands of people in the United States identify as Black-Indigenous/Afro-Indigenous, having both indigenous and African American lineages.
Their lives raise questions about conceptions of indigeneity, revealing the complex and often vexed relationships between cultures in the Americas.
Participating artists include: Natalie Ball (Black, Modoc, Klamath), an artist from Chiloquin, Oregon; Martha Redbone (Cherokee, Choctaw, Shawnee, African-American), a singer, songwriter and composer from New York City; and Amber Starks (Muscogee/Creek), an artist from Portland, Oregon.
The event will be moderated by Stephen Qacung Blanchett (Yupik, African-American), a musician and art education director from Juneau, Alaska.
Audiences will have the opportunity to explore the work of these artists, culture bearers and activists who, through their practices, act as catalyzing agents in communities and challenge legacies of colonial disempowerment.
The artists will reflect upon their roles as leaders in an era of the Black Lives Matter movement during a time of social and political turmoil.
